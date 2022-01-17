17 de enero de 2022
Agradece Díaz-Canel solidaridad internacional con Cuba
President Diaz-Canel expresses gratitude for international solidarity

por Prensa Latina

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Sunday 16, expressed gratitude for the help and solidarity provided by countries and organizations, which arrived amid Cuba’s efforts to develop amid the tightening of the blockade of United States.

On his Twitter account, the president referred to recent donations from Russia and Japan, as well as from Bridges of Love, Code Pink and The People’s Forum, from the United State.

 These donations have great meaning for #Cuba in our battle against the #Blockade, the Cuban president tweeted.

On Saturday, a shipment organized by these US groups arrived in Havana with 15,000 pounds of powdered milk for pediatric hospitals.

Also on Saturday, Russia sent nearly 24 tons of multipurpose medical protective suits and syringes to support the fight against COVID-19 in Cuba.

Meanwhile, Japan donated 84 buses within the framework of the Non-Reimbursable Financial Aid through the Japan International Cooperation System Procurement Agency.

The buses will contribute to improving transportation in the Cuban capital.

According to Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, last year, 135 donations from 40 countries reached Cuba, especially medical supplies and equipment for immunization and the fight against COVID-19.

The economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States, intensified amid the COVID-19 pandemic, hinders the import of medical supplies, and increases the cost to acquire products in distant markets and through intermediaries.

