President Diaz-Canel condemns cyberattacks on Cuban media

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Saturday 17, condemned the cyberattacks on the media and official government´s websites as part of a non-conventional warfare on Cuba.

In a political-cultural event, attended by over 100,000 people, held in Havana and presided over by Army General Raul Castro, the Cuban president strongly condemned the attempts to attack the Caribbean nation.

Diaz-Canel strongly condemned the cyberattacks on separate news websites including of the Presidency, Granma, Cubadebate, as even on Friday the official website of the Foreign Ministry, Cubaminrex, was blocked due to an onslaught generated in the United States and other countries.