Cuban President Diaz Canel congratulates Nicolas Maduro on his birthday

Cuban President, Miguel Diaz-Canel, congratulated on Nov 23, his counterpart of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, on the 59th anniversary of his birth.

There are reasons to celebrate life and work, dear brother, @ NicolásMaduro. Happy birthday to your beloved #Venezuela, who is winning all battles, the Cuban president wrote on his Twitter profile.

Hay motivos para celebrar la vida y la obra, querido hermano, @NicolasMaduro. Feliz cumpleaños en tu #Venezuela amada, que va venciendo todas las batallas. #CubaVive pic.twitter.com/ZF5cTfspwt — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) November 23, 2021

The day before, the National Electoral Council (CNE) ratified the triumph of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), in government, in the regional and municipal elections held on Sunday in that South American nation. In the elections, the PSUV and its allies from the Great Patriotic Pole won 20 of the 23 disputed governorships, as well as in the Capital District.

The main political force in Venezuela won the governments of Amazonas (Miguel Rodríguez), Anzoátegui (Luis José Marcano), Aragua (Karina Carpio), Bolívar (Ángel Marcano), Carabobo (Rafael Lacava), Delta Amacuro (Lizeta Hernández), Falcón ( Víctor Clark), Guárico (José Vásquez) and La Guaira (José Alejandro Terán).

Likewise, it prevailed in Lara (Adolfo Pereira), Mérida (Jehynson Guzmán), Miranda (Héctor Rodríguez), Monagas (Ernesto Luna), Portuguesa (Primitivo Cedeño), Sucre (Gilberto Pinto), Táchira (Freddy Bernal), Trujillo (Gerardo Márquez ) and Yaracuy (Julio León).

Meanwhile, the opposition alliance Mesa de la Unidad Democrática (MUD) won the governorships of Cojedes (José Alberto Galíndez) and Zulia (Manuel Rosales), while Morel Rodríguez (Fuerza Vecinal) obtained the majority of the votes in the island state of Nueva Esparta .

After accounting for 99.20 percent of the minutes, the trend is irreversible, reported the CNE, which reported a participation of 42.26 percent of the voters registered.