Cuban President: Africa deserves international solidarity

The president of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel affirmed that Africa deserves international solidarity and much more than just a single day, since the world is in debt with it.

The president tweeted on occasion of the celebration of Africa Day stressing that the continent demands ‘centuries of attention’ and the cooperation of all countries. ‘The world grew rich by impoverishing it,’ the resident tweeted and sent a hug ‘to the continent with which we share ancestors and battles for independence and life.’