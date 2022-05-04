Presentation of tourist destinations at FITCuba 2022

Today’s agenda also features a speech by Ivis Fernandez, delegate of the Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR) in the province of Matanzas, and a presentation by Frank Pais Oltuski, vice president of Marketing of the Gaviota enterprise.The event also offers information about business opportunities in Cuba and real estate projects linked to the leisure industry until 2030.

Dedicated to the sun and beach modality, the commercial exchange began on Tuesday with the presence of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz.

At the opening ceremony, the Minister of Tourism Juan Carlos Garcia Granda stressed that the Cuban government has confidence in the reactivation of tourism in the island, which counts on more than 77,000 hotel rooms.

According to reports, by the end of April nearly 450,000 tourists had visited Cuba, more than in the same period last year.