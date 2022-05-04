Presentation of tourist destinations at FITCuba 2022

An update of the main Cuban tourist destinations is included in the program of the 40th International Tourism Fair FITCuba 2022, currently under way in Varadero, and attended by 5,260 participants from 53 countries.
Dedicated to the sun and beach modality, the commercial exchange began on Tuesday with the presence of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz.
At the opening ceremony, the Minister of Tourism Juan Carlos Garcia Granda stressed that the Cuban government has confidence in the reactivation of tourism in the island, which counts on more than 77,000 hotel rooms.
According to reports, by the end of April nearly 450,000 tourists had visited Cuba, more than in the same period last year.
