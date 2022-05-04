4 de mayo de 2022
Comienza en Cuba Feria Internacional de Turismo
Inglés | English

Presentation of tourist destinations at FITCuba 2022

por Agencia Cubana de Noticias

An update of the main Cuban tourist destinations is included in the program of the 40th International Tourism Fair FITCuba 2022, currently under way in Varadero, and attended by 5,260 participants from 53 countries.

Today’s agenda also features a speech by Ivis Fernandez, delegate of the Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR) in the province of Matanzas, and a presentation by Frank Pais Oltuski, vice president of Marketing of the Gaviota enterprise.The event also offers information about business opportunities in Cuba and real estate projects linked to the leisure industry until 2030.

Dedicated to the sun and beach modality, the commercial exchange began on Tuesday with the presence of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz.

At the opening ceremony, the Minister of Tourism Juan Carlos Garcia Granda stressed that the Cuban government has confidence in the reactivation of tourism in the island, which counts on more than 77,000 hotel rooms.

According to reports, by the end of April nearly 450,000 tourists had visited Cuba, more than in the same period last year.

También te puede gustar

Exalta presidente de Cuba legado de heroína Celia Sánchez

Cuba honors Celia Sanchez, heroine of Cuban Revolution on her 42 death anniversary

Cuban government gives priority to water and sanitation services to the population

Cuban president calls to prioritize recovery after Laura

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *

Contact Us

-->