10 de agosto de 2021
Inglés | English

Potential tropical Cyclone Six forecast to become a tropical storm today

Redacción RCMpor Redacción RCM

At 8:00 am the disturbance was centered near latitude16.0 North, longitude 63.1 West.  The system is moving toward the west-northwest near 17 mph (28 km/h) and this general motion is expected to continue during the next few days.

On the forecast track, the disturbance is expected to pass near or over the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late today and tonight, and be near or over Hispaniola on Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts.  Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next day or so and the disturbance is expected to become a tropical storm later this morning.

Some weakening is likely while the system interacts with Hispaniola on Wednesday.  A NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft is currently enroute to investigate the disturbance.

(With information from NOAA)

Redacción RCM

Equipo de editores del sitio web de Radio Ciudad del Mar.

Ver todas las entradas de Redacción RCM →

También te puede gustar

El misterio de los monolitos: localizan otro en España en las ruinas de una iglesia

Mysterious objects continue to appear: Monolith found in Spain

Cuba participará este viernes en la reunión del Consejo Intergubernamental Euroasiático en su condición de Estado Observador

Cuba will be Observer State at a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council

Cuba reporta 47 nuevos casos de COVID-19, ningún fallecido y 36 altas médicas

Cuba reports 47 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 medical discharges

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *