Potato planting began in agricultural company Horquita from Cienfuegos 

The planting of 300 hectares (ha) of potatoes began at the Horquita agricultural company, in the province of Cienfuegos.

Javier Sobrino Jimenez, head of production of that agricultural entity, told the Cuban News Agency that the beginning of the campaign is concentrated in the first 80 ha with national seed and the imported seed will occupy the other 220 ha.

He added that they will plant in various productive forms, among these four basic cooperative production units, two base business units, and two agricultural production cooperatives.

He said that 12 Kubans irrigation machines will guarantee the permanent irrigation of crops in the Horquita soils, considered the most suitable for growing potatoes in the Cienfuegos territory.

Likewise, they will use about 16 varieties of that line, where the Santana and Atlas stand out, the manager indicated.

The forecast for these crops is to harvest 5,690 tons (t) of paraffin for the population, the hotel network and to guarantee the seed for the next season, in October 2022.

Sobrino Jimenez announced that they expect an average yield of 18. 63 t, determined by the availability of technological packages.

In the work prior to sowing, such as the preparation and plowing of the land, more than a dozen tractors of different technologies took part in preparing the potato growing areas in time.