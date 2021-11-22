22 de noviembre de 2021
Population with complete COVID-19  vaccine scheme increases in Cuba

por Prensa Latina

In total, 9,033,415 people, 80.8 percent of Cuba’s vaccine-eligible population, have completed the COVID-19 vaccination scheme with home-made vaccines, the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) informed on Sunday.

On November 19, 10,126,186 Cubans had received at least one dose of the Soberana 02 vaccine, developed by the Finlay Vaccines Institute (IFV), or Abdala (CIGB-66), created by the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), the MINSAP stated on its website.

This figure includes convalescent patients more than two months after suffered from COVID-19 , to whom a single shot of Soberana Plus, also by IFV, was administered.

At least, 9,165,294 Cubans have received a second dose, and 8,558,810 have been administered a third dose.

Cuba has administrated up to 27,850,290 doses of vaccines, the note added.

