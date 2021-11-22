Population with complete COVID-19  vaccine scheme increases in Cuba

In total, 9,033,415 people, 80.8 percent of Cuba’s vaccine-eligible population, have completed the COVID-19 vaccination scheme with home-made vaccines, the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) informed on Sunday.
This figure includes convalescent patients more than two months after suffered from COVID-19 , to whom a single shot of Soberana Plus, also by IFV, was administered.
At least, 9,165,294 Cubans have received a second dose, and 8,558,810 have been administered a third dose.
Cuba has administrated up to 27,850,290 doses of vaccines, the note added.
