Pediatric healthcare is a priority in Cuba,’ say Cuban authorities

In Cuba, children’s health is a priority despite the obstacles imposed by the US blockade against the country almost 60 years ago, health authorities highlighted on Tuesday 11.
‘Nothing is more important for Cuba than the life of a child,’ Health Minister Jose Angel Portal assured on Tuesday on Twitter.

The minister indicated that despite the blockade, minors in serious condition, regardless of their illness, have a whole chain of surveillance and care.

Recently, the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) reiterated the damage caused by the US government policy on Cuban people health since it prevents the acquisition of technologies, raw materials, reagents, diagnostic means, medicines, devices, equipment and spare parts necessary for medical care.

For example, technologies of US origin or with over 10 percent of components from that country cannot be acquired by Cuba.

All those inputs must be obtained in geographically distant markets or through a third country, which leads to an increase in their costs, referred a text issued by MINSAP.

In some cases, it is also necessary to send patients abroad at a much higher cost than to perform the procedure in national territory if the technology were available, experts emphasized in the document.

