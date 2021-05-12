Pediatric healthcare is a priority in Cuba,’ say Cuban authorities

Nada es más importante para #Cuba que la vida de un niño. En nuestro país, a pesar del férreo bloqueo económico del gobierno de EE.UU., los niños graves, sin importar la enfermedad que padezcan, disponen de toda una cadena de vigilancia.#CubaPorLaVida 🇨🇺https://t.co/5GlQevyj1G
— José Angel Portal Miranda (@japortalmiranda) May 11, 2021
The minister indicated that despite the blockade, minors in serious condition, regardless of their illness, have a whole chain of surveillance and care.
Recently, the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) reiterated the damage caused by the US government policy on Cuban people health since it prevents the acquisition of technologies, raw materials, reagents, diagnostic means, medicines, devices, equipment and spare parts necessary for medical care.
For example, technologies of US origin or with over 10 percent of components from that country cannot be acquired by Cuba.
All those inputs must be obtained in geographically distant markets or through a third country, which leads to an increase in their costs, referred a text issued by MINSAP.
In some cases, it is also necessary to send patients abroad at a much higher cost than to perform the procedure in national territory if the technology were available, experts emphasized in the document.
(Taken from Prensa Latina)