Over one million Cubans have received at least one dose of Soberana 02 or Abdala

Over one million people in Cuba have received at least one dose of the vaccine candidates Soberana 02 and Abdala. This figure includes those who have been vaccinated as part of clinical trials and at-risk groups intervention studies in Cuban provinces.

Of this total, 615,016 have received the second dose and 142,390 have already completed their vaccination schedule with the three doses of some of them.

This was informed on Monday 31, by the Minister of Public Health, Jose Angel Portal Miranda, at the meeting of the Temporary Working Group for the prevention and control of the new coronavirus, headed by the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and President of the Republic, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, and the member of the Political Bureau and Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero Cruz.

In particular, regarding the health intervention carried out in at-risk groups and territories, Portal Miranda assured that «it is progressing at a good pace» and the results are satisfactory.

In the case of the intervention in health workers, BioCubaFarma staff and other at-risk groups, there have been completed a 98%.

In Havana municipalities of Regla, Guanabacoa, La Habana del Este and San Miguel del Padron, where the health intervention with candidate Abdala began last May 12, the number of vaccinated people represents 98.9% of the total planned.

Recently, the municipalities of Boyeros, Arroyo Naranjo and Cotorro were incorporated to the health intervention, where the process is also developing according to plan.

Regarding the special municipality of Isla de la Juventud, he said that the actions are being carried out as planned and 97.7% of the whole has already been vaccinated.

While making the usual update on the national epidemiological situation, the Minister of Public Health commented that, at the end of the last week, with only two days left for the end of the current month, with 33,544 people diagnosed, May was already confirmed as the month with the highest number of infections in the country since the beginning of the epidemic.

The highest levels of transmission are found in Havana, Santiago de Cuba, Mayabeque, Pinar del Rio, Camagüey, Matanzas and Holguin, provinces where 81.8% of the patients reported in May are concentrated.

Specifically on the last week, he detailed that, even though 486 fewer cases were diagnosed than in the previous week, the number of infections continues to be high. The provinces of Havana, Santiago de Cuba, Mayabeque, Pinar del Rio, Granma and Camagüey accounted for 78.5% of the cases.

(Edited from ACN)