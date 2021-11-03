Over 9.9 million Cubans get first COVID-19 vaccine dose

A total of 9,939,797 people in Cuba have already received the first dose of any of Cuban-made vaccines against COVID-19, the Health Ministry (Minsap) reported on Tuesday 2.
The full immunization plan against (those who got the three doses designed in the program and those convalescent from the disease) has already been administered to 7,282,929 people, who account for 65.1 percent of the entire Cuban population (11.18 million approximately).
