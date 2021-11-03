3 de noviembre de 2021
Inglés | English

Over 9.9 million Cubans get first COVID-19 vaccine dose

por Prensa Latina

A total of 9,939,797 people in Cuba have already received the first dose of any of Cuban-made vaccines against COVID-19, the Health Ministry (Minsap) reported on Tuesday 2.

 The latest statistics from Minsap show that until last Sunday, people with a second dose of the Cuban-made Soberana 02, Soberana Plus or Abdala vaccines totaled 8,940,918, while those with all three doses reached 6,920,235 Cubans.

The full immunization plan against (those who got the three doses designed in the program and those convalescent from the disease) has already been administered to 7,282,929 people, who account for 65.1 percent of the entire Cuban population (11.18 million approximately).

También te puede gustar

CIGB with more than 1,300 biotechnology products international patents

Cienfuegos advances in climate change management project

Establecen regulaciones para la venta minorista a plazos

Cuba sets regulations for retail sales by installment payment

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *