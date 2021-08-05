5 de agosto de 2021
Amigos de Cuba saludan Día de la Rebeldía Nacional
Over 30 nations sign joint communiqué supporting Cuba

Over 50 solidarity organizations and Cubans residing abroad signed a joint communiqué supporting Cuba against media terrorism and the hatred campaign unleashed against Cuba from US territory.

The gestures of solidarity come from 37 nations of the world, following destabilization attempts promoted on July 11, the director of Consular Affairs and Cubans Abroad at the Cuban Foreign Ministry Ernesto Soberon wrote on his Twitter account.

A communiqué published on the “Nacion y Emigracion” website reads that such supportive organizations strongly reject any interference with the internal affairs of Cuba.

 The document also denounced the recent terrorist attack against the Cuban embassy in France and vandalistic acts against other Cuban diplomatic missions abroad.

