Over 2,100,000 Cubans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

A total of 2,109,050 Cubans have already completed the three-dose vaccination schedule of one of the vaccine candidates developed in the country against COVID-19.

According to information from the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym), published today on its website, so far 3,367,337 people have received at least one dose, and 2,783,780 have received two doses.

In total, 8,260,167 doses have been administered as part of the Strategy for the development of Cuban vaccine candidates, which includes a health intervention in risk groups and territories, an intervention study and the clinical trials of Soberana 02, Abdala and Soberana Plus (for convalescents).

Since May of this year, when the health intervention began, 7,663,396 doses have been administered in this process to date.

Likewise, the intervention study involving health workers, BioCubaFarma and other at-risk groups in Havana, Santiago de Cuba, Granma and Guantanamo provinces, included 447,407 doses.

And the clinical trials with the most advanced vaccine candidates, carried out in Havana, Santiago, Granma and Guantanamo, 149,364 doses were administered, excluding from this figure the placebos applied during the studies.