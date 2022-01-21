Oscar Academy Awards announce 276 films contesting for best picture

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Thursday that 276 films are in contention for the coveted award.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Thursday that 276 films are in contention for the best picture race at the 94th Academy Awards.

Eligible films include Being the Ricardos, Belfast, Don’t Look Up, Encanto, The Harder They Fall, House of Gucci, In the Heights, King Richard, The Power of the Dog, Passing, Spencer, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Shang-Chi and The Legend Of The Ten Rings, West Side Story and more. Among the international titles eligible are Titane, Drive My Car and The Hand of God.

Last year, the Academy extended the eligibility window until Feb. 28, 2021 amid the pandemic with 366 films eligible. This year, the eligibility period was shortened to 10 months.