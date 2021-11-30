Since mid-November 1956, the revolutionary leader Frank Pais was preparing an insurrection in the city of Santiago de Cuba and other nearby towns, in order to support the landing of Granma yatch.

The objective was to attack several burrows of the tyrant, isolate them and prevent the movement of soldiers and army. At dawn on the 30th, the different commands left to carry out their assigned missions.

That day the people of Santiago saw the glorious olive green uniform dressed for the first time and a crossfire began where pain reigned early, because in the attack on the police station Tony Alomá, Pepito Tey and Otto Parellada fell.

After an hour and a half, the revolutionary forces gave the order to stop, as inclement weather prevented the crossing and arrival of the yacht Granma, but the town of Santiago de Cuba burned with fire and shrapnel and once again became the capital of heroism in Cuba, showing the courage of the attack on «Moncada» three years before. There were undertaken actions in other parts of the country.

In Guantanamo, Julio Camacho Aguilera led the operations; members of the July 26 Movement filled Holguin’s highways with obstacles. In Manzanillo, Celia Sanchez organized groups of farmers for the arrival of the expedition, and in Puerto Padre, a commando raided a gunpowder depot. In addition, in the center of the country the insurgents found support.

In Santa Clara, the revolutionaries took to the streets to challenge the Batista soldiers and a few days ago, in Quemado de Güines, Victor Bordon’s command attacked the Rural Guard headquarters.

Frank País García exceeded the limits of his young age; he had already shown it with his participation in student struggles. Frank’s political maturity allowed a new concept to emerge with the July 26 Movement, which reflected national frustrations up to that date, as he himself expressed in May 1957.

When he was assassinated in El Callejón del Muro, in Santiago de Cuba, on July 30, 1957, the young rebel was not yet 23 years old. He was assassinated that afternoon in cold blood along with Raúl Pujol; both revolutionaries took refuge in the house of Pujol.

Upon learning that the police were inspecting houses nearby, they decided to move away from the area, when they were intercepted by the guards

They were cowardly massacred by Lieutenant Colonel Jose Maria Salas Cañizares, one of the most loyal henchmen to Fulgencio Batista dictatorship.

For these events, since 1959 we commemorate the Day of the Martyrs on November 30, a beautiful tribute to those who were the seed in our land, of the triumph of the ideal of justice and social progress.