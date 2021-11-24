Norwegian ecological sailboat Statsraad Lehmkuhl to arrive in Cuba

On its Facebook profile, the embassy of this European country here confirmed the arrival of the vessel at 10:00, local hour, one of the 36 stops accross the world as part of a journey of 55,000 nautical miles.

This expedition is a renowned part of the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development.

According to an official source, it is considered an avant-garde research ship and teaching field in the long circumnavigation of the world, with cutting-edge instruments to collect data during the journey.

It studies climate change, biodiversity, fishing, pollution and acidification of oceans, with the aim to provide new information on the state of oceans and how humans interact to protect them.

During its stay in Cuba, its crew will share views with representatives from the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the scientific community, among other activities

The sailboat set sail from Arendal, Spain on August 20 and will arrive in this capital from Jamaica.

It will continue its journey to Nassau, Bahamas, on Nov.28.