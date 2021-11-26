New variant of SARS-CoV-2 confirmed in South Africa

The National Institute of Communicable Diseases of South Africa (NICD) confirmed on Nov 25, the existence of a new SARS-CoV-2 variant in South Africa, which causes COVID-19, called B.1.1.529.

According to that entity, a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, so far 22 positive cases of this new viral lineage have been registered.

Not surprisingly, a new variant has been detected in South Africa, Adrian Puren, the acting executive director of the NICD, said in a statement. Detected cases and the percentage of positive tests are increasing rapidly, particularly in Gauteng, NorthWest and Limpopo provinces, he added.

In this regard, Tulio de Oliveira, director of the Center for Innovation and Response to Epidemics of South Africa, explained that the new variant, described as very worrisome, has a very high number of mutations, which are dangerous due to its potential to evade the immune system and, consequently, due to its transferability.

B.1.1.529, he added, has a very unusual constellation of mutations, more than 30 in the spicule alone, associated with resistance to neutralizing antibodies (as well as therapeutic monoclonal antibodies).

In social networks, the professor also called for “the world to support South Africa and Africa, and not discriminate or isolate them.”

By protecting and supporting us, we will protect the world! He emphasized.

Also, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said the government has yet to meet and decide whether it would be necessary to restrict movement as a result of the new variant.

“It is too early to predict what the course of action will be.”