New epidemiological measures in Cuba for Cuban travelers

As part of Cuba’s strategy to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, new measures have been established for Cuban travelers arriving in the country from June 5.

After providing an update on the effects of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Cuba, national director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Duran, explained that these measures will contribute to obtain better results in the fight to control the disease.

He pointed out that, in recent days, there has been a remarkable increase in the number of imported cases from different countries.

Now Cuban travelers arriving at the airports of tourist destinations will have to be isolated for seven days in the provinces of arrival, instead of five days as before.

A first sample will be taken upon arrival and a second one on the sixth day, he said.

They will have to pay their stay and transportation from the airport to the facility in dollars.

After the seventh day and knowing the result of the last test, they will be able to return to their province of destination paying for their transportation according to the fare in force.

The purchase of packages for their stay in the facility where they will be isolated can be made through tour operators and at the airport upon their arrival in Cuba.

He said that Cuban travelers arriving at the Havana and Santiago de Cuba airports will be isolated free of charge, but they will have to pay for the trip to the isolation center, their return home and for baggage surcharge in Cuban pesos.

If they want to spend their isolation period in a hotel, they may do so at their own expense.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)