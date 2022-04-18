New academic year starts in Cuban universities

After several months of preparation, students, professors and workers of this area will follow up on all the curricular modifications approved in the 2019-2020 and 2021 academic years, based on the epidemiological situation caused by COVID-19 in several institutions in the country.

The Ministry of Higher Education (MES) said that at this stage priority will be given to socio-political, educational and academic attention to students, in the first and last year of each career, to ensure the completion of studies.

According to statements by Jose Ramon Saborido Loidi, head of the Ministry of Higher Education (MES), this year a greater link will be promoted with the sector of the production of goods and services, the university-company relationship, the attention to students of University Colleges , monitoring of graduates, and curricular and extracurricular actions to promote an innovative culture.

Therefore, the MES said that Cuban universities are keeping the fundamental challenges of strengthening the spirit of innovation, deepening the knowledge of basic sciences and finding the correct jobs for graduates in line with their competencies.

Moreover, it reiterated that in the 2022 academic year, universities will keep on strictly complying with the health measures established by the Ministry of Public Health to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.