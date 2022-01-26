A total of 9,801,366 people in Cuba have completed the COVID-19 vaccination program, with the vaccines developed in the country, Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala.

This was reported today by the Ministry of Public Health, specifying that the figure represents 87.6 % of the country’s population.

As of January 23, 10, 550,176 people had received at least one dose, including those convalescing from the disease, vaccinated with Soberana Plus as a single dose.

According to the source, of this number, 9, 336,969 people have received a second dose and 9,002,687 people have received a third one.

In addition, 4,837,518 people have received booster doses: 378,604 as part of acclinic studies, and 4,458,914 in the booster vaccination that is being applied to the population of selected territories and at-risk groups.

In total, 33, 727,420 doses of the national immunogens Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala have been administered throughout the country.