Nasalferon could be used to treat different respiratory conditions

Nasalferon, a drug developed by Cuba’s Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) and currently used to treat COVID-19 could be used against different acute respiratory conditions, an authorized source reported.

CIGB General Director Martha Ayala said that its effectiveness to treat different illnesses will be proven by different clinical studies underway.

This medicine is a formulation of the nasal Alfa-2b-human recombinant Interferon, whose immunomodulatory and antiviral properties prevent SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus’ replication, and strengthen the immune system.

The official recalled that once its safety was proven, Nasalferon was widely used when the Delta strain of the novel coronavirus broke out in the country and it was necessary to increase the population’s immune response.

Ayala told Telesur that nasal immunization has been one of the areas developed by the CIGB for over 15 years with the creation of a medicine for chronic Hepatitis B.

“Many people in the world suffer from this disease, and we registered a vaccine in 2015 called Hebervasnac,” she said.

She added that this medicine can stimulate innate immunity in the mucous membranes, something the COVID-19 vaccine candidate Mambisa also does.