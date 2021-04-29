Motion against US blockade on Cuba passed in Spain

The initiative was presented at Arahal consistory by the Municipal Group ¨Adelante Izquierda Unida¨, as Cuban consulate posted on social networks.

The motion condemns the violation of fundamental principles of International Law by the implementation of the Helms-Burton Act.

Passed in 1996, the Helms-Burton Act codifies the economic, financial and commercial US blockade against Cuba for six decades.

In May 2019, the Donald Trump administration activated the full application of the controversial legislation (Helms-Burton Act), called off by its predecessors due to global rejection generated by its extraterritorial nature.

After condemning the tightening of the US blockade against Cuba amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Arahal City Hall requested Spain´s Government to take actions to protect Spanish and Cuban interests from the Helms-Burton Act.

‘Cuban government and people have the full right to build a society in accordance with their own will, which has been decided and supported under democratic electoral exercise from 1959 to date,’ the initiative reads.

Cuba is not a threat to peace, on the contrary, it has contributed with its solidarity and altruistic vocation to other peoples´ development, it concluded.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)