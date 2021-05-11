Representatives of the governments of Cuba and Morocco discussed issues of common interest, including cooperation in the healthcare sector, diplomatic sources reported on Monday 10.

During a meeting between Cuban Ambassador Javier Domokos Ruiz and Moroccan Health Minister Khalid Ait Khalet, the two parties reviewed the actions taken in each country to fight the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.

They also talked about technological sovereignty, said the report, which noted that the Cuban ambassador took the opportunity to repeat his Government’s will to share its experiences in the fields of health care and biotechnology for the benefit of the Moroccan people.

Local media reported that Cuba enjoys great international prestige in those fields.

They also noted that as a show of solidarity with the world, Cuba is developing cooperation programs in health care and education in several African countries.