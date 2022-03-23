MINREX diplomat meets with ALBA-TCP executive secretary

Cuba´s Deputy Foreign Minister Josefina Vidal on Tuesday 22, met with the Executive Secretary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People´s Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) Sacha Llorenti.
On Twitter, Cuba´s Foreign Ministry (MINREX) reported that both sides reaffirmed ALBA-TCP´s significance for political agreement and economic cooperation, while ratifying the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace.
In a fraternal & fruitful meeting today at @CubaMINREX w/ @SachaLlorenti, @ALBATCP‘s Executive Secretary, we highlighted the importance of the Alliance for political coordination, integration, economic cooperation & in defense of the Proclamation of our region as a Zone of Peace pic.twitter.com/7mGAjLGFwc
— Josefina Vidal (@JosefinaVidalF) March 22, 2022
Ms. Llorenti, on the other hand, assured on Twitter that both sides reviewed all ALBA-TCP´s areas in detail.
“Many projects and missions to strengthen our Alliance,” he tweeted.
Ms. Llorenti arrived in Cuba on March 19 to pay an official visit and meet a working agenda that included exchanges with students and experts in international politics.
Established in 2004, ALBA-TCP was supported by then presidents of Cuba Fidel Castro and of Venezuela Hugo Chavez.
ALBA-TCP acts as a regional organization of Latin American and Caribbean nations focused on the crack down on poverty and social exclusion with a solidarity and cooperation among members.
