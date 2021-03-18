Miguel Diaz-Canel mourns president of Tanzania´s death

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Thursday 18, expressed his condolences to the people and Government of Tanzania for the recent death of their president, John Pombe Magufuli.
On his Twitter account, Diaz-Canel offered his condolences to the late president’s family and friends.
Nuestras condolencias al pueblo y gobierno de Tanzania y a familiares y amigos, por el fallecimiento del presidente, John Pombe Magufuli. #SomosCuba pic.twitter.com/uurLuywJT3
— Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) March 18, 2021
Speaking on national television, Tanzanian Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan informed about the death of the 61-year-old president, who suffered from heart problems.
Politician and Professor John Pombe Joseph Magufuli (1959-2021) had served as head of State of Tanzania since November 5, 2015.