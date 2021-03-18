18 de marzo de 2021
Díaz-Canel lamenta en Cuba fallecimiento de presidente de Tanzania
Inglés | English

Miguel Diaz-Canel mourns president of Tanzania´s death

Redacción RCMpor Redacción RCM
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Thursday 18, expressed his condolences to the people and Government of Tanzania for the recent death of their president, John Pombe Magufuli.
On his Twitter account, Diaz-Canel offered his condolences to the late president’s family and friends.

Speaking on national television, Tanzanian Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan informed about the death of the 61-year-old president, who suffered from heart problems.

Politician and Professor John Pombe Joseph Magufuli (1959-2021) had served as head of State of Tanzania since November 5, 2015.

Redacción RCM

Equipo de editores del sitio web de Radio Ciudad del Mar.

Ver todas las entradas de Redacción RCM →

También te puede gustar

El misterio de los monolitos: localizan otro en España en las ruinas de una iglesia

Mysterious objects continue to appear: Monolith found in Spain

Why is celebrated International Students’ Day on Nov 17?

World Social Forum highlights education, communications and culture

World Social Forum highlights education, communications and culture

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *