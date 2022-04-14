14 de abril de 2022
Mexico social diversity at Havana International Book Fair

It is not just another book fair…it’s the fair we’ve been waiting for, the one we built, the one we support, said Mexican ambassador to Cuba Miguel Diaz Reynoso on Wednesday during a press conference on preparations for Havana’s International Book Fair, April 20-30.

Mexico, which is the guest country at the event, will deploy its huge social diversity at the fair through the participation of artists, authors, traditional music ensembles, and theater companies.

The coordinator of the fair’s literary program, Veronica Aleman announced over 50 delegations with over 20 Mexican authors; she said most literary genres will be present in all different sub-venues of the fair in town, including it’s traditional venue which is the San Carlos de la Cabana Historic-Military Park, on the Havana Bay.

