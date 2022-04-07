Mexico-Cuba migratory conversations round concludes

During the work sessions held at the headquarters of the Foreign Ministry, in a cordial and cooperative atmosphere, the delegations evaluated the behavior of the migratory flow between the two countries, according to sources from the visiting delegation.

Likewise, they verified the status of compliance with the Memorandum of Understanding on migration matters as an effective mechanism for migration control, the fight against human trafficking and trafficking, and the adequate treatment and respect for the human rights of migrants.

They also reiterated the importance of this kind of meeting for relations between the two countries, while reaffirming the will and commitment of their governments to continue carrying out joint actions to strengthen cooperation in this area and guarantee a regular, safe, and orderly flow of travelers.