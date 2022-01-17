Mexican ship with cargo for Havana Book Fair arrives in Cuba

The Huasteco ship of the Mexican Navy docked in the port of Havana on Sunday 16, with thousands of books for the 30th Havana International Book Fair, at which Mexico will be the guest of honor.

We welcome the Huasteco ship and its cargo. Happy to meet again at the Fair. Welcome all Latin American literature, Mexican poetry and narrative, Mexican Ambassador to Cuba Miguel Diaz Reynosa said during the reception at the Havana harbor along with the president of the Cuban Book Institute, Juan Rodriguez.

The cargo of the so-called Havana Book Fair Logistics Cruise also includes copies that will be donated to cultural and educational institutions in Cuba, Alexis Triana, communication director at the Ministry of Culture, told Prensa Latina.

According to Veracruz newspaper Dictamen, the operation that transported the books and other items required to set up an exhibition of the Mexican Secretariat of Culture during the largest literary event in Cuba was carried out through the First Naval Region and the Mexican Navy.

The second phase will take place on February 4, when personnel from that agency and the Secretariat of the Navy will be transported to participate in the event, scheduled from February 10 to 20, 2022.

Mexico considers that the Havana Book Fair is a space for dialogue between literature from Latin America, Europe and other cultures, and it also offers an important opportunity to participate at an international cultural, professional, academic and literary event, the Veracruz publication adds.