18 de septiembre de 2021
Anuncia López Obrador próxima visita de Díaz-Canel a México
Mexican President confirms visit of Cuban President Diaz-Canel in Mexico

Translated by Yeney Pérez Coronapor Translated by Yeney Pérez Corona

The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, confirmed this Tuesday 14 the next visit of the president of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel, who is invited to attend the ceremony of the 211 anniversary of the start of the War of Independence, on September 16.

Diaz-Canel is one of the 17 leaders who will be present at the Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), which is scheduled for this weekend in the Mexican capital.

Lopez Obrador pointed out that throughout the year leaders from several countries have been invited to accompany the national festivities «and you cannot invite some and not others.»

In those of this Thursday, September 16, he confirmed the attendance of the President of Cuba.
Mexico has a friendly relationship with all the peoples of the world, we are a free, sovereign country, and we keep that as a principle, and that should be known by citizens and especially by rulers, he said.

«Article 89 of our Constitution establishes that the president has the power to apply a foreign policy based on principles, and one of those is non-intervention and self-determination of the peoples, the peaceful solution to controversies, human rights, the non-use of force ”, he pointed out.

He explained that this whole year is of national commemorations because they are remembering the 700 years of the founding of Mexico Tenochtitlan, and the 500 years of its fall due to the Spanish invasion are being commemorated.

Also this year commemorates the 200 Years of the Declaration of Independence of Mexico from the Spanish Empire (on September 27, 1821) that began with the Grito de Dolores by priest Miguel Hidalgo in the early morning of September 16, 1810.

Translated by Yeney Pérez Corona

