MEP Sira Rego recognizes Cuba’s humanist work

Cuba works from a deep feeling of love for humanity, said on Twitter Sira Rego, spokesperson of the United Left Party and vice president of the group The Left in the European Parliament.

Si tengo que destacar algo del encuentro con @DiazCanelB es volver a constatar que en Cuba trabajan desde un profundo sentimiento de amor por la humanidad. Mientras en otros lugares el marco es la competición o la acumulación, aquí se sitúa en el desarrollo pleno del ser humano pic.twitter.com/FBC7ALPYF4 — Sira Rego🔻 (@sirarego) February 3, 2022

Rego said that in the meeting on Wednesday with the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the country, Miguel Diaz-Canel, she noted that while in other places the framework of work is competition or accumulation, here it is placed in the full development of the human being.

On Wednesday, Diaz-Canel received at the Palace of the Revolution the members of a delegation made up of representatives of the European United Left/Nordic Green Left Group, who are visiting Cuba.

During the friendly exchange, the Cuban leader thanked the visitors for their permanent solidarity with this country in the face of disinformation campaigns and the application of double standards, as well as for their condemnation of the application of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the U.S. government against Cuba.

Invited by the National Assembly of People’s Power, the delegation, headed by the co-chairman of the Group, Martin Schirdewan, MEP for the German party Die Linke, is made up of MEPs representing left-wing parties that make up the Group, one of the seven represented today in the European legislature.