MEP Manu Pineda supports solidarity with Cuba, condemns US blockade

In a meeting with Cuban Deputy Arelys Santana, who is carrying out a wide-ranging agenda of activities in Belgium, Mr. Pineda strongly rejected the extraterritorial nature of the economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba as well as its impact on Cubans´ daily life.

Plus, Mr. Pineda condemned that the US blockade is also affecting Europeans, as they cannot have access to Cuban medicines or benefit from mutually beneficial cooperation.

He exchanged experiences from his recent visit to Cuba with a dozen colleagues, and talked about his intention of organizing new delegations so that the truth about Cuba and its Revolution can be known first-hand.

During the solidarity meeting at the Cuban embassy in Belgium, the Bolivian Minister of Government Carlos del Castillo sent a message of support to the Cuban people and recognition of their resistance on behalf of President Luis Arce.

Deputy Ms. Santana, on the other hand, thanked the solidarity support and explained to participants details of Cuba´s current situation and damage caused by the US blockade.