Massive vaccination campaign starts in Cienfuegos with Chinese vaccine Sinopharm

In Cienfuegos, a massive vaccination campaign began this Sunday 29, in seven of its eight municipalities for the population over 19 years of age.

The Finlay Vaccine Institute of Cuba (IFV) reported that the immunogen applied today in Cienfuegos against COVID-19, called Sinopharm, comes from China and has an efficacy of 79 percent in two doses and a booster dose of Soberana Plus 21 days later.

Vicente Verez, general director of the IFV explained that they are applied in adults and also clarified that this foreign inoculation was recommended by the World Health Organization and they have availability and guarantee for the doses required in a population considered small as Cienfuegos.

It is also expected to be able to vaccinate groups in pediatric ages of 12 to 18 years in the coming month of September with Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus, said Verez.

With two doses of Soberana 02 and one of Soberana Plus, in 42 days they would be able to immunize these younger age groups, said the scientist.

Cienfuegos has shown a high rate of incidence and positivity of the virus in recent weeks, a situation that aims to be reversed.