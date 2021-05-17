MASCUBA’s solidarity campaign with Cuba grows internationally

In an increasingly growing campaign, members of the Argentine Movement for Solidarity with Cuba ( MASCUBA ) and Cuban residents are working together to donate syringes to the Caribbean country.

This initiative, which is also being conducted internationally in several cities in Latin America and Europe, has also been joined by ordinary citizens to do their bits and to be able to send syringe kits to Havana to contribute to vaccination process. In the last 15 days, thanks to sustained support of many Argentineans in various parts of the country, over 380,000 syringe kits have already been collected through a humanitarian and solidarity gesture to support immunization in Cuba.

Solidarity contributions continue, so once this batch is made, we will make another purchase, Alberto Más, member of MasCuba and secretary of the Argentine Club of Cuban-friendly Journalists, told Prensa Latina.

The campaign to collect syringes and send them to Cuba has had great support in several nations such as France and Spain, and it comes hand in hand with another great move to call for the end of the blockade imposed on Cuba by successive US administrations.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)