Maritime transport crisis and its impact on Cuban economy

Since the world was forced to confine itself in 2020 due to the spread of COVID-19, international trade soon began to suffer its consequences, as the contraction in economies due to border closures made itself felt in maritime transport, in charge of moving around 80 percent of the goods consumed on the planet, according to estimates by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.

The global supply chain is a fragile system made up of numerous links that must function properly, but the pandemic has stopped industries or severely reduced their efficiency, as well as imports and exports, as well as blocking international chains.

So container shipping, with its complexity and transcontinental nature, was hit particularly hard by port closures due to coronavirus outbreaks, port congestion, labor shortages, as well as a lack of new shipping containers.

These bottlenecks in the delivery of goods lead to an increase in inflation, which in turn is reflected in increases in the prices of raw materials and components, so that it ultimately affects the final consumer.

Now, when some economic recovery is beginning to be felt thanks to the management of the virus by governments and the advancement of vaccination, the shipping transport system has been hard pressed to satisfy consumers in dozens of countries, who are making greater purchases of goods.

A turning point has as its axis China, the main exporting power, from where there is more evidence of container shortages, and for this reason it is expected that between 35 and 45 percent of the merchandise reserves in the world and in the different ports are rejected, generating delays in their shipment, non-compliance with itineraries by the lines and difficulties in having new spaces on ships. But associated with this, there is another very worrying phenomenon: the costs of ship chartering have skyrocketed alarmingly.

Thus, for example, the price of shipping a 40-foot container from China to Europe has increased so much that its effect has been felt in medium-sized companies and in many sectors. According to experts and international entities, the freight rates of such means increased drastically between July 2019 and January 2022.

The year 2021 saw a particularly pronounced increase in September with the record price of more than 10 thousand 800 US dollars, while the past month stood at approximately US$9,800, of course still high. “We are seeing a very complex situation that will lead to a reduction in imports, especially if the dollar is at very high levels,” experts have said.

But the river is in turmoil… in the midst of the “container crisis, of the interruption of shipments, the profits of the large shipping companies, which impose the rules of the game, are enormous.