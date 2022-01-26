Several recognitions have been held since the end of 2021 by Jose Oriol Gonzalez, general director of «Los Elementos» Theater Group, a scenic group that will celebrate 32 years since it was founded on January 28 at El Jovero mountain community, in Cumanayagua, Cienfuegos.

In statements to RCM, Gonzalez, distinguished in 2021 with the Juan Marinello Award for the Work of Life and the group he directs with the National Award for Community Culture, announced that during the celebration, a Colloquium will transcend at El Jovero to greet the date conducted by the theater specialist Norge Espinosa, as well as the premiere of the dramatic comedy «Yepeto» by Roberto Cossa.

He also anticipated that theatrical critic Vivian Martinez Tabares, director of the magazine «Conjunto» and the theatricalist Isabel Cristina, are preparing a book on the experience of Teatro de los Elementos.

The recent awards given to the founder of the Cienfuegos theater group provide a sense of value and justice to the tireless stage group and also summarizes a stage of work in the last decade.