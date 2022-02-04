Live broadcast denounces U.S. blockade against Cuba

Prominent personalities and friends of Cuba around the world denounced through a live broadcast of the special magazine #StopTheEmbargo the genocidal policy of the U.S. government against the Cuban people.

On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the signing of Resolution 3447, which formally set it in motion, voices from different latitudes raised to demand the immediate end of prohibitions and restrictions against the Caribbean nation and condemn the opportunistic intentions of the U.S. government to portray Cuba as a failed state, blaming its economic hardships on the inefficiency of the socialist system.

As part of the U.S. economic war against the Island, the blockade has forced Cuban authorities to buy medical supplies at higher costs in third countries in order to cope with the sanitary emergency.

From April to December 2020, the Cuban health sector alone suffered damages amounting to more than 1.3 million dollars.

Likewise, Cuba made a categorical statement on behalf of its people, demanding an end to the 60-year-plus-old U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade and stressing that since 1959, 13 U.S. administrations have kept trying to cause the economic collapse of the Revolution and make it unsustainable by dictating strict coercive policies.

The return of the Guantanamo Naval Base, a portion of the national territory illegally occupied by the United States and home to a prison long held to be a hotbed of systematic human rights violations, was also demanded.