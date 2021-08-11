Letter on Cuba’s major scientific achievements to be sent to Biden

Cuban scientists said on Tuesday 10, that they will send a letter to US President Joe Biden, in which they will highlight Cuba’s major achievements in this area and will ratify their willingness to cooperate.
Dr. Agustin Lage, advisor to the president of the Group of Biotechnological and Pharmaceutical Companies of Cuba (BioCubFarma), informed at a press conference that the document will be available in electronic format no later than next week, so that professionals and technicians can read it.
Lage explained that they are developing a link for the electronic signatures of those colleagues who, worldwide, support the development and conviction of science in Cuba.