From this Sunday 17, and until next Wednesday, April 20, at Thomas Terry Theater lobby in Cienfuegos, they will exhibit the Book of Condolences for the death and in honor of one of the most fruitful Cuban singer-songwriters, Lazaro Garcia Gil, as confirmed by Yanara Mejias Verona.

Mejias Verona also specified that the doors of the Centennial Theater will open between 9 in the morning and 6 in the afternoon so that all Cienfuegos and visitors can express their admiration and affection for this great man and artist, founder of the Movement of the Nueva Trova in Cuba.

Since Sunday evening, visitors to the Cienfuegos cultural institution have been able to express their words of encouragement and solidarity before the physical departure of the genuine troubadour, who sang to love, with melodies inspired by the beauties of Cienfuegos city.