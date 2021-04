Laura Alonso wins National Dance Award 2021 in Cuba

Laura Alonso, ballet teacher, founder and director of the Prodanza company, and daughter of the legendary dancer Alicia Alonso , won the 2021 National Dance Award of Cuba on Wednesday 28, which awards the National Council of Performing Arts (CNAE).

On its official Twitter account, the entity informed the decision of the jury presided over by Cuban dancer and choreographer Johannes Garcia, who won the same award in 2020. In her prosperous artistic career, Alonso stands out for her work as a professor at Cuba’s Higher Institute of Arts and president of the Dance Association for the Americas.