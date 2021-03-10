The Instituto Latino de la Musica (Latin Institute of Music) (ILM) premiered on Monday 8th in social networks the animated short film¨Tito Reacciona a Alicia Alonso ¨(Tito reacts to Alicia Alonso), commemorating the International Women’s Day, a deep look that serves as a tribute to the Prima Ballerina Assoluta from the series of the well-known Mexican character.

According to Daniel Martin Subiaut, creator of the audiovisual and its charismatic protagonist, both the script and the production are his authorship in this episode that brings the history and legacy of the famous dancer for the knowledge and enjoyment of new generations.

Alicia was the only artist who, without being a musician, received the ILM’s Star of the Century Award, in the year of her centennial.

The creation process was supervised by Pedro Simon, director of the National Museum of Dance, and had the collaboration of the National Ballet of Cuba.

The animated film could not be premiered in more than a hundred movie theaters last January, when it had been scheduled, because the new wave of COVID-19 cases forced the closure of the facilities.

Tito Reacciona was originally created in 2019, with the aim of paying tribute to the culture of the continent, and in order to share tips for dealing with COVID-19, Daniel Martin Subiaut decided to create a series of spots with the little youtuber Tito, which increased its popularity.

The series also made headlines by becoming the first cartoon in Cuba whose protagonist is taken to live-action (real image or live action). In addition, the character of the series stars in a first book in Braille version, an audio book and a graphic exhibition, scheduled to be presented at literary fairs in Cuba, Mexico and the United States.

The ILM was founded on February 21, 1921, in Mexico, and has brought together the most important Spanish-speaking stars in all artistic manifestations where music takes place.

