30 de noviembre de 2021
Inglés | English

Latin America, the Caribbean and Cuba celebrate Honduras’ election victory

por Agencia Cubana de Noticias

Latin America and the Caribbean also celebrates with Honduras, said on Twitter Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, referring to the recent victory of the presidential candidate for the Libertad y Refundación (LIBRE) party, Xiomara Castro.

In his message, the Cuban leader wrote that it took 12 years after the coup d’etat against Manuel Zelaya for the Honduran people to achieve this Sunday’s resounding victory at the polls; he also congratulated the president-elect.

On Sunday, the leftist Xiomara Castro de Zelaya, from the LIBRE party, obtained 53 % of the votes in the first round, over the 33 % obtained by Nasry Asfura, candidate of the National Party.

The representative of Libertad y Refundacion, is the wife of former Honduran president Manuel Zelaya (2006-2009), and the first woman in the presidency of that country.

According to local media, Xiomara Castro de Zelaya will conduct a reconciliation government, and will call for a dialogue with all sectors of Honduras.

También te puede gustar

Cuba reports 42 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths and 65 medical discharges

Cuba does not forget the long history of terrorism against its people

Specialist carry out studies to supervise drought in Cienfuegos

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *