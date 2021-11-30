Latin America, the Caribbean and Cuba celebrate Honduras’ election victory

Latin America and the Caribbean also celebrates with Honduras, said on Twitter Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, referring to the recent victory of the presidential candidate for the Libertad y Refundación (LIBRE) party, Xiomara Castro.

Tuvieron que pasar 12 años del golpe de Estado contra Manuel Zelaya, para que el pueblo hondureño pudiera lograr la contundente victoria de este domingo en las urnas. Felicidades a la presidente electa, Xiomara Castro. América Latina y el Caribe también celebra con #Honduras. pic.twitter.com/yKGweobZhe — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) November 29, 2021

In his message, the Cuban leader wrote that it took 12 years after the coup d’etat against Manuel Zelaya for the Honduran people to achieve this Sunday’s resounding victory at the polls; he also congratulated the president-elect.

On Sunday, the leftist Xiomara Castro de Zelaya, from the LIBRE party, obtained 53 % of the votes in the first round, over the 33 % obtained by Nasry Asfura, candidate of the National Party.