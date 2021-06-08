Labiofam Enterprise in Cienfuegos works on improving its production line

Labiofam Business Group, in the province of Cienfuegos, works on the testing phase of a new production line plant, after a technological investment with a view to increase and improve the performance and quality of its productions, amid the upsurge of United States blockade on Cuba and the COVID-19 pandemic effect.

Rafael Moya Rodriguez, specialist in the Labiofam engineering area in the territory, informed to Agencia Cubana de Noticias that they are currently carrying out dynamic tests on the equipment, as well as the hermeticity tests on the pipes, the cooling pool and the line of hot water, which has verified that the components work as designed.

The expert pointed out that in the civil part of the work they are working to complete the laboratory, where they will ensure control in the production process, and build the labeling and foliated room.

At the factory, located in the mountainous municipality of Cumanayagua, they already use some of the new areas, such as the percolation area ―with four percolators and a filter―, where they obtain the tinctures or fluid extracts with the quality required for the production of Asmasan Anti-catarrhal drug , leader of the installation, expressed Moya Rodriguez.

He added that they had completed the assembly of a compressor and a space for pumping the honey used in the manufacture of Asmasan.

He explained that the center will have several sites to complete the production cycle, since next to the percolation they will have rooms for premixing, mixing, cooling, packaging, and labeling and foiling.

He highlighted that, as part of the preparation for the future operation of the industry, 21 workers, mostly young people, received training from the National Center for Industrial Certification and six of them were trained as integral operators, who will work in the part technology, while the rest will take care of the support activities.

With the capacity to obtain about 450 thousand bottles a year, in different formats, the modern plant will become a complex that will contribute to humanize the work, while allowing the incorporation of other lines such as solid and powdered drugs for veterinary use, productions for efficient microorganism farming, soft drink syrup, natural fruit juices and medicinal teas.

Labiofam Cienfuegos, belonging to the Business Group of Biopharmaceutical and Chemical Productions, maintains within its projections the technological progress of its plants, based mainly on innovation and with a significant impact on the automation of the industrial process.