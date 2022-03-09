Kremlin denounces US economic war against Russia

The Russian presidential spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, warned that the United States is waging an economic war against Russia.

In the face of punitive measures from Washington and other countries, the senior official pointed out that the Russian authorities are taking systematic, serious and well-thought out measures to stabilize the economic situation in country.

In response to another question from journalists, the head of the Kremlin press office indicated that Russia hopes that the situation with the US biological laboratories in Ukraine will be resolved because the whole world will be interested in knowing what they were doing in that country.

“This topic is, of course, very important. And it is probably important for the whole world. Let’s hope that it will be possible to deal with those institutions that functioned on the territory of Ukraine and whose operation was carried out by American specialists,” he said.

Asked about the possible supply of Polish MiG-29 fighters to Kiev, Peskov noted that the Ukrainian forces had already been warned about the possibility of using foreign military airfields, which, in his opinion, would constitute an undesirable and potentially dangerous scenario.

The Russian presidential spokesman stressed that his country is interested in holding new rounds of talks with Ukraine as soon as the counterpart is ready.

He also considered very important for the negotiation process between Moscow and Kiev the meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, Sergei Lavrov, and Ukraine, Dmitri Kuleba, in Antalya, Turkey on Thursday.