27 de octubre de 2021
Designada Josefina Vidal Ferreiro como viceministra de Relaciones Exteriores de Cuba
Josefina Vidal Ferreiro named MINREX Vice-Minister

por teleSUR

The Cuban diplomat was the country’s top representative in the process of normalization and detente with the United States during the Obama administration in 2015 and 2016.

According to the note, Vidal Ferreiro holds a degree in International Political Relations and has held various responsibilities in the Ministry and in the Cuban foreign service.

At the time of her appointment, the diplomat was serving as Cuba’s Ambassador to Canada in Ottawa, and previously served in the United States General Directorate of Cuba’s Foreign Affairs Ministry as the chief Cuban negotiator for the process of normalization of relations with the United States during the second term of the administration of former U.S. President Barack Obama.

