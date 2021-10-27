Josefina Vidal Ferreiro named MINREX Vice-Minister

The Cuban diplomat was the country’s top representative in the process of normalization and detente with the United States during the Obama administration in 2015 and 2016.
Josefina de la Caridad Vidal Ferreiro, a member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, was appointed Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba Tuesday 26, the Foreign Ministry informed on its oficial web page.
La mujer cubana siempre en primera línea, haciendo Revolución. ¡Muchos éxitos, estimada Josefina! https://t.co/5JkZKyGpRX
— Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) October 27, 2021
