The Cuban Embassy in Tokyo explained that as part of the shipment, 25 lung ventilators have already been enlisted with their support cars. They will depart by air from Japan to Cuba in the coming days.

The lung ventilators will be installed in 14 hospitals distributed in 13 of all 16 Cuban provinces, the diplomatic mission added.

This first shipment of medical supplies also includes protective suits, syringes, masks, gloves and face shields.