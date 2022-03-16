Italy asks to evaluate pediatric use of Cuban anti-COVID-19 vaccine

With the support of 18 deputies, an appeal is circulating on March 14, in the Italian Parliament asking the Government to consider the Cuban vaccine Soberana 02 as an option for pediatric protection against COVID-19.

All vaccines authorized for administration in Europe are inadequate for children under 5 years old, says the document, to which Prensa Latina had access.

We know, however, there is a vaccine developed in Cuba, Soberana 02, already administered to nearly three million children over 2 years old in Cuba and Nicaragua, with no adverse effects, the text indicates when referring to the safety and efficacy demonstrated by the drug developed by the island’s Finlay Vaccine Institute.

Although the legislators recognize the existence of probable obstacles, of a more political than technical nature, so that an immunogen developed in Cuba can be easily supplied in Europe, they consider that they should not affect scientific cooperation, particularly in the health field in the midst of a global pandemic.

For this reason, they request the Italian Government to use all the tools at its disposal to determine and verify, according to European standards, the efficacy and safety of the Soberana 02 vaccine with a view to its supply to children in this and other nations of the region, as soon as possible.