With the presence of tour operators and global travel agents, the 40th International Tourism Fair of Cuba (FITCuba 2022) begins this Tuesday 3, in Varadero as a hopeful sign on the way to recovering this industry.

The event will run until May 7 at the Plaza America fairgrounds in Varadero, the most important leasure resort in the island, 140 kilometers east of Havana, the country’s capital.

In addition, a group of tour operators and specialized journalists participate in a familiarization program (Fam trip) through places of interest in western Cuba, including Cayo Largo del Sur, an interesting resort located in the Canarreos archipelago, which includes the Isla de la Juventud, second largest in the country.

The efforts of the authorities to recover tourism in this nation start from last November 15, when the borders were opened to travel, based on health security protocols amidst COVID-19 pandemic.

Official versions recall that 573,944 foreign travelers arrived in Cuba in 2021, according to data from the National Office of Statistics and Information (ONEI).

The figure represents 39.8 percent of those who arrived in the country in 2020 and is equivalent to 869,181 fewer tourists, despite the fact that the Caribbean nation exhibited a slight recovery in the sector since mid-November.

Efforts are currently being made to continue the program for building hotels and remodeling others, to strengthen the more than 71,000 rooms in some 300 hotels distributed throughout the country, especially four and five-star hotels.

Russia and Canada were crowned in these times of health difficulties as the first issuing markets, especially towards Varadero itself and the keys located in Cuban north-central region.

Cuba projects for this year to reach 2.5 million foreign visitors, when before the disease the island received more than four million tourists per year.

If such a volume of visitors materializes, the tourism sector must contribute about 1,159 million dollars to the national economy, according to the timely information given by the Minister of Economy and Planning, Alejandro Gil.

Until now, Varadero has reaffirmed itself as the main area of the country, with an average daily stay of 13,000 tourists, 77 percent foreigners and the rest nationals, according to the delegate of the Ministry of Tourism (Mintur) in the western province of Matanzas, Ivis Fernandez.

Despite the difficult economic situation, the Caribbean nation projects this year the completion of 4,607 new rooms, which would reach 84,906 rooms in the state sector, while FITCuba represents an important point of development.