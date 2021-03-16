International community reaffirms its support against US blockade on Cuba

Cuban-American activist Carlos Lazo recently told Prensa Latina that projects such as this make visible emigrants and friends of Cuba who are demanding the end of the coercive measures against this Caribbean nation across the world.

In fact, the previous edition of ‘Bridges of Love’ caravans took place in seven US cities from which the participants advocated for the end of the economic, commercial and financial siege against Cuba.

This is a so widespread international community’s claim that during the last vote at UN in late 2019, the initiative to end the blockade reached 187 votes for, three against and two abstentions.

However, the Cuban press presented evidence on some internet sites that do not know these figures and incite hatred, social disobedience and increase sanctions, as part of a soft coup script against Cuba.

In opinion of Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, the global support to the island’s people and Government demonstrates the discredit and isolation of Washington’s policy.

In this sense, the latest report about the damages caused by the blockade to Cuba includes examples of other initiatives that promoted new ties between the two peoples globally and within the United States.

According to the document, from April 2019 to March 2020, countries, organizations and international institutions such as the Latin American and Caribbean Parliament, the African Union, the Caribbean Community, the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples’ Trade Treaty and the Sao Paulo Forum demanded the end of the coercive measures.

The Non-Aligned Movement, for its part, repeatedly condemned the blockade, the Helms-Burton Act and other aggressions imposed by the US government.

Cuba will present this document to the United Nations to ask once again for the end of a 60-year siege, tightened during the current epidemiological situation.