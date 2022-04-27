Intellectuals in Cienfuegos debate Alejandro von Humboldt Diary

The historical meaning of the volume «Diario Habana 1804», written by Alejandro von Humboldt, constituted a debate in the Panel led by Dr. Michael Zeuske, editor of the text, and the historian Orlando Garcia Martinez, a meeting that took place at Jardines de la UNEAC (Union of Writers and Artists) in Cienfuegos.

Zeuske declared to Radio Ciudad del Mar, that this volume considered in Cuba the lost diary of Alejandro von Humboldt, was written in 1804 during his second stay in Havana and under the influence of the Haitian Revolution on the Havana slave society.

Garcia Martinez explained to the radio the importance of Humboldt’s presence in Cuba, as a symbol of modernity, and of the most advanced ideas in Europe. «A scientist who demonstrated universal importance with his arrival,» said the president of the UNEAC in Cienfuegos.

«To understand the process of colonization that occurs in Cienfuegos, on April 22, 1819, if we do not study the person who is considered the second founder or discoverer of Cuba, we cannot understand the processes that are taking place at the end of the XVIII century and early XIX», reflects the southern intellectual.

The 28-page book presented in Cienfuegos, according to its editor Michael Zeuske, becomes «the largest diary that Humboldt wrote in any city in Spanish America (…) He was in Havana in 1800 and in 1804, and it was in the second stay when he began to write the Diary (…)

It is called Lost Diary, because it was rediscovered in Poland after 2000», the European historian told RCM.

The Gardens of the institution hosted the Panel called «The Lost Diary of Alexander von Humboldt», which was attended by specialists from the culture sector, as well as students and teachers from the University of Cienfuegos.

«Diario Habana 1804» by Alexander von Humboldt plans to market it at the next Cienfuegos Book Fair.