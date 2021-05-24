Intellectuals, activists condemn US blockade against Cuba

In a new stream, the channel activated past October to promote solidarity with Cuba in Europe and around the world mentioned among signatories professors Ignacio Ramonet and Atilio Boron, Mexican philosopher Fernando Buen Abad and Brazilian theologian Frei Betto, Cuban poet and essayist Luis Toledo Sande and Argentine social fighter Hebe de Bonafini, founder of the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo Association, according to Jose Antonio Toledo and Michele Mesagna platform´s moderators.

Regarding the call to condemn the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by Washington on Cuba for six decades, Toledo and Mesagna said the call is still open and wait for other personalities´ signature.

Toledo and Mesagna reiterated the call from Europe for Cuba to conduct a new world day of rejection of the US blockade from June 6 to 13, after the platform mobilized thousands of people in dozens of cities from March 27 to 28.

The call for demonstrations and global messages on social networks seeks to ratify solidarity with Cuba ahead of the June 23 vote at the UN General Assembly for a draft resolution on the need to end the US blockade against Cuba.